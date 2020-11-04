The U.S. Officially Quits The Paris Climate Agreement
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () As of Wednesday, the United States has officially left the Paris Agreement, as U.S. President Donald Trump promised in 2017. On November 4, 2019, the U.S. gave a 12-month notice to the United Nations that it would withdraw from the climate accord, which has its signatories pledge to keep the global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Although President Trump said in 2017 that he would withdraw the United…
