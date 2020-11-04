Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canadian Market Stays Firm After Bright Start; Technology Stocks Shine

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Canadian stock market, which pared some gains after a bright start, moved higher again subsequently and was up firmly in positive territory in late morning trades on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results

Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results 00:30

 On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election. Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the market. A Wall Street strategist said a definite winner of the 2020 election would also spur investors...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Midday Market Update: Stock Gains Are Weak [Video]

Midday Market Update: Stock Gains Are Weak

As of midday, the market story is unchanged from the morning.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:47Published
Study Shows Buffett's Apple Bet Could Go Sideways [Video]

Study Shows Buffett's Apple Bet Could Go Sideways

New research suggests that Warren Buffett's Apple investment might not payoff over the next decade. Dimensional Fund Advisors tracked the largest 10 US stocks at the start of each decade since..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course [Video]

Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course

Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published