Canadian Market Stays Firm After Bright Start; Technology Stocks Shine
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The Canadian stock market, which pared some gains after a bright start, moved higher again subsequently and was up firmly in positive territory in late morning trades on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election. Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the market. A Wall Street strategist said a definite winner of the 2020 election would also spur investors...
Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by..