AP News is publishing the results of US presidential election on blockchain
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The Associated Press news agency initiates to publish the US presidential election results on the Ethereum and EOS blockchains. The developer webpage explains how its AP Elections API can be accessed. The agency is using Everipedia’s OraQle software to record the results to the blockchain that ensures data immutability. The AP has also mentioned the Ethereum Public Key which allows readers to follow the upcoming results. Additionally, a more accessible version of the state-by-state results is available on the agency’s EOS account. The effect of the US presidential election on the crypto market Crypto enthusiasts and professionals are eagerly waiting
