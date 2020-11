Qantas (ASX:QAN) and Jetstar add 48,000 seats, 282 flights a week Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The border between Australia's two most populous states are opening and Qantas could not be happier. Here's the lowdown... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this