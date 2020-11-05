Ethereum fans more hyped about ETH 2.0 than the elections Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The long-awaited Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is finally approaching, starting with the launch of its Phase 0. While the US — and even the rest of the world — keeps a close eye on the US The long-awaited Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is finally approaching, starting with the launch of its Phase 0. While the US — and even the rest of the world — keeps a close eye on the US elections , Ethereum’s pending upgrade has completely overshadowed them within the project’s community. ETH community lost interest in the US presidential elections The US is at a turning point, as the presidential elections would decide the way in which the country would move during the next four years. Naturally, with the US being one of the most influential countries in the world, this is a rather 👓 View full article

