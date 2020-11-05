Global  
 

Sainsbury’s swings to £137 million of pre-tax loss in the fiscal first half

Invezz Thursday, 5 November 2020
Sainsbury’s swings to £137 million of pre-tax loss in the fiscal first halfSainsbury’s plc (LON: SBRY) swung to a pre-tax loss in the first six months of fiscal 2021 due to higher costs attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic. Shares of the company were reported about 0.5% up in premarket trading on Thursday. But Sainsbury’s tanked close to 5% on market open. Including the price action, it is now trading at 200 pence per share versus a higher 232 pence per share at the start of the year. In March, the stock had plummeted to a year to date low of 175 pence per share due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sainsbury’s reports £14.94 billion
Marks & Spencer swings to a loss for the first time in almost a century

Marks & Spencer swings to a loss for the first time in almost a century In a report on Wednesday, Marks & Spencer Group plc (LON: MKS) said that it concluded the fiscal first half of the current year with a pre-tax loss. It was the...
Invezz

British retailer Marks & Spencer just posted its first half-year loss in 94 years

 Marks & Spencer posted a half-year pre-tax loss of $114 million, but the retailer still performed better than expected.
Business Insider


