Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca says net profit jumped more than 100% in the third quarter

Invezz Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca says net profit jumped more than 100% in the third quarterIn a report on Thursday, AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) said that its net profit posted an over 100% annualised growth in the fiscal third quarter. Core earnings and revenue, however, were slightly lower than what analysts had anticipated. AstraZeneca confirmed its guidance for the full fiscal 2020 on Thursday. Shares of the company opened more than 0.5% up on Thursday. At £85.11 per share, AstraZeneca is now over 10% up year to date in the stock market after recovering from a low of £62.21 per share in March. Confused about choosing a reliable stockbroker to trade online? Here’s a list
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Marriott posts surprise profit

Marriott posts surprise profit 01:12

 Marriott International on Friday reported a surprise third-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and a near doubling of occupancy rates in its North American hotels from the previous quarter as leisure travel rebounded on easing COVID-19 curbs. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

These family members probably won't help you clean up after a holiday meal [Video]

These family members probably won't help you clean up after a holiday meal

Forty-six percent of Americans would be willing to pay $5000 to have their home magically clean from top-to-bottom after the holidays.The study of 2,000 Americans examined all the work that goes into..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Volkswagen Has Bounced Back To Profitability [Video]

Volkswagen Has Bounced Back To Profitability

Volkswagen is the world's largest carmaker. Business Insider reports the company returned to profit in the third quarter. This is thanks to surging demand for luxury cars such as Porsche and Audi in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
American couples argue this many times a year about where to order dinner from [Video]

American couples argue this many times a year about where to order dinner from

The average couple argues 156 times every year over where to order dinner from, according to new research. The study of 2,000 Americans who've ever been in a relationship revealed the typical couple..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca Q3 Profit Surges, Backs FY20 View; EU Approves Forxiga, Lynparza

 British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from last year, benefited by higher product sales mainly in...
RTTNews