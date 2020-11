You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Caesars to buy William Hill for $3.7 bln



U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment agreed on Wednesday to buy British-based gambling group William Hill for 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion). Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on September 30, 2020 Sports betting on schedule for November 1 launch



Online sports betting is on schedule to launch in Tennessee on November 1 at the latest, according to the Tennessee State Lottery. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:56 Published on September 11, 2020

Tweets about this