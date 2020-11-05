Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices To Asian Market Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, appears unconvinced that near-term demand has much room to grow as it reduced its official selling price for its flagship crude grade to its key market Asia. Saudi state oil giant Aramco cut on Thursday its official selling price (OSP) for the Arab Light crude grade shipped to Asia in December by $0.10 a barrel to a discount of $0.50 versus the benchmark Oman/Dubai average, off which Middle Eastern producers price the crude oil they sell in Asia, Bloomberg reported. The cut was in line with Asian… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schlumberger Suffers Losses Amid Falling Oil Prices, Hurricanes



Still-tepid oil prices and one of the most active hurricane seasons on record lead to a third straight quarterly loss for oil-exploration giant Schlumberger. Credit: The Street Duration: 03:06 Published 3 weeks ago Best Bites: Beef and Broccoli Noodle Stir Fry



This recipe for Beef and Broccoli Noodle Stir Fry will trump your go-to restaurant ten times over - it's just too good and easy to make! Ingredients: 3 tablespoons soy sauce 3 tablespoons oyster.. Credit: Best Bites Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago Islamic groups back anti-jobs law protests in Indonesia



An omnibus law intended to cut red tape, streamline regulations, and encourage foreign investment was passed last week. But unions say it will erode workers' rights. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

