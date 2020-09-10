Did You Miss Out on the Nasdaq Rally? Here's What to Do

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward bounce was a reaction to the end of the uncertainty surrounding who will get the top job. Fundstrat's...
On Thursday, US stocks climbed. The increase comes as tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs. The tech sector has fueled outsize volatility in recent sessions as investors reconcile lofty stock..