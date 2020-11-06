Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coinbase lists Civic (CVC), Decentraland (MANA), and District0x (DNT)

Invezz Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Coinbase lists Civic (CVC), Decentraland (MANA), and District0x (DNT)US crypto exchange, Coinbase, is constantly receiving requests to list more cryptocurrencies from its community. The coins that the exchange is willing to offer need to be able to meet certain requirements, which would allow the exchange to remain regulatory compliant. While most coins that the exchange has reviewed over the years ended up disappointing. But, from time to time, there are a few good ones that the exchange decides to offer as part of its main platform. Now, Coinbase announced the listings of three new cryptos on its official blog, with hints that others might soon follow. Coinbase’s newly-listed
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like