Bitcoin awaits US election results to make a move

Invezz Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Bitcoin awaits US election results to make a moveBitcoin is going through high levels of volatility as the US presidential election takes place. While it remains whether the Democratic or Republican party will win, historical data shows that the flagship cryptocurrency may resume its uptrend after Americans are done casting their ballots.  Bitcoin is resilient ahead of US election While most cryptocurrencies in the market have incurred significant losses over the past few days, Bitcoin continues trending upward. The bellwether cryptocurrency was able to make a new yearly high of $14,140 on October 31st. Although prices recently took a hit because of fears over the US election, BTC
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Tracking the election results

Tracking the election results 04:28

 Congresswoman Debbie Lesko stops by ABC15 to discuss Sharpiegate, the 2020 election, and coronavirus.

