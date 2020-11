You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Opening bell: Equity gauges jump over 1 pc led by gains in IT stocks



Equity benchmark indices clocked smart gains during early hours on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 453 points or 1.13 per.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on October 8, 2020 JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021



On Tuesday, JPMorgan's Grace Peters told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" the S&P 500 could hit 3,750 by September 2021. Business Insider reports that would represent a 12% premium over Tuesday's closing.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published on September 30, 2020