Honda says its earnings jumped 28% in the fiscal second quarter
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Honda Motor Co. (TYO: 7267) said on Friday that its earnings jumped 28% in the fiscal second quarter as sales recovered quickly in China after months of halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company also raised its guidance for annual operating profit by over 100%. Shares of the company closed the regular session on Friday about 2% up. Honda Motor is now exchanging hands at £19 per share versus a year to date low of £15.71 per share in March when the impact of COVID-19 was at its peak. Learn more about why prices rise and fall in the
