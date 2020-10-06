Stock futures surge following Pfizer COVID-19 trial news

Pfizer enrolls 12 year olds in coronavirus vaccine trials
Pfizer is the first company to say it will start enrolling kids as young as 12 in its U.S. coronavirus vaccine trial. It says it received permission from the FDA this month.
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Pfizer To Begin Testing In Children 12 And Up, Eli Lilly Pauses Trial Of Antibody Treatment
There's some progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer is planning to begin testing its experimental vaccine on children as young as 12.
