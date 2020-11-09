Skymarch Entertainment enters into a strategic partnership with Enjin
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Canada-based gaming studio Skymarch Entertainment has joined hands with Enjin, a blockchain ecosystem developer. Skymarch Entertainment unveiled this news on November 5 via a tweet, noting that this collaboration would facilitate the integration of Ethereum-based Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into three of the project’s games. These are Zeal, Crystals of Fate, and The Galaxy of Lemuria. Reportedly, Skymarch Entertainment’s core team boasts over 30 years of experience in the gaming industry, having worked with multiple leading firms, including Ubisoft, Riot Games, Disney, and Electronic Arts. Skymarch Entertainment’s tweet read, “Skymarch Entertainment is proud to announce our official partnership with ENJIN as
