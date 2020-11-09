Canopy Growth says its loss came in smaller than expected in Q2 Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE: WEED) said on Monday that its loss in the fiscal second quarter came in smaller than expected. The company also reported revenue that topped analysts' estimates. Shares of the company opened about 13% up in the stock market on Monday but lost almost half of the intraday gain in the next hour. Including the price action, Canopy Growth is now exchanging hands at £19.27 per share after recovering from a year to date low of £8.30 per share in March. The stock had started the year at a per-share price of £15.33.

