Markets volatile on US presidential election results

Motley Fool Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The latest in finance news today sees multiple markets volatile following the initial US presidential election results. Last night’s overseas trading sessions saw multiple indices and futures move higher and lower simultaneously. Fortunately, they are presenting a green flag for the ASX this morning, although the same can’t...
 Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning the election race. "US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people...

