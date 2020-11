You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Pfizer’s Vaccine News Means For Us



Pfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost. However, to be.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 32 minutes ago Pfizer Says It Has A COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective



Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 35 minutes ago Dow Surges After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective



Dow Surges After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:26 Published 10 hours ago