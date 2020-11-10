Thai Stock Market May Crack Resistance At 1,300 Points
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 70 points or 5.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,285-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.
