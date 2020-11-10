Vanguard S&P 500 ETF remains in a bull market supported by Covid-19 vaccine news Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is expected to continue to be supported over the long-run and could actually accelerate to the upside this November if the global situation stabilizes. Drugmaker Pfizer announced that it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year. Fundamental analysis: Vanguard 500 is expected to continue to be supported over the long-run Vanguard tracks the S&P 500 and has an excellent reputation among everyday investors who like it’s low-cost funds. Buying into this fund gives you exposure to 500 of the biggest public companies in the United States and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

