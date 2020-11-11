Profit Taking Expected For Thai Stock Market
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, surging more than 80 points or 6.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.
