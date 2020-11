You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID vaccine likely to help Las Vegas



With a potential vaccine, people might be willing to roll the dice on a trip here. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:17 Published 1 day ago Pfizer announces more information about COVID-19 vaccine



Pfizer announces more information about its COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:42 Published 2 days ago SNHD prepping for potential COVID vaccine distribution



When the vaccine arrives, the Southern Nevada Health District says it’ll be ready to take care of distributing it to people here in the valley. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:43 Published 2 days ago