Energy Has Become Bargaining Chip In Brexit Talks Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The European Union (EU) is conditioning the United Kingdom’s access to the EU energy market to Britain, making concessions on the fishing rights in British waters, Bloomberg reports. In case a deal is not reached and the EU plays the energy card, the UK risks losing easy access to imports of electricity and natural gas from EU member states such as the Netherlands, France, and Ireland. This could raise prices for consumers and increase the risks of blackouts. The EU and the UK are currently negotiating the exit of the UK from the European… 👓 View full article

