Got $5,000? Turn It Into $10,000 With This 3.41% Dividend Stock

Market News Video - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Daily Dividend Report: MMM,DLR,O,ADP,NEWT 01:26 The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable December 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.