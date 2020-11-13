Global  
 

DoorDash files for an IPO listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Invezz Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
DoorDash files for an IPO listing on the New York Stock ExchangeDoorDash revealed to have filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. The company wishes to trade on the NYSE under the stock ticker DASH. Learn more about the basics of an IPO. In the nine months that concluded on 30th September, DoorDash said that it generated £1.44 billion of revenue. In the same period last year, its revenue was capped at a much lower £445.47 million. The food delivery service also said that its net loss contracted to £113.07 million in the nine months versus the year-ago figure of a much broader £404.49 million of net loss. DoorDash
