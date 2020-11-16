Moderna stock price soars to record highs as Covid-19 vaccine shows 94.5% efficacy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective



Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 10 minutes ago Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 18:26 Published 22 hours ago Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-State



As the country eyes a viable COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, health officials and a major local company are starting to work on what distribution would look like in the Tri-State. A Kroger.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:06 Published 2 days ago