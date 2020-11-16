Moderna stock price soars to record highs as Covid-19 vaccine shows 94.5% efficacy
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) exploded 15% in pre-open Monday after the company said its Covid-19 vaccine showed 94.5% efficacy in testing. Fundamental analysis: “As good as it gets” Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective making it the second highly-efficient vaccine after the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. “These are obviously very exciting results,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It’s just as good as it gets — 94.5% is truly outstanding.” Fauci said vaccinations may begin in the second half of December. High-risk groups
