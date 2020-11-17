Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Airbnb Files IPO Of Up To $1.00 Bln

RTTNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Airbnb has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $1.00 billion in an initial public offering of shares of Class A common stock.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors

Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors 00:32

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon. The "Risk Factors" section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic has been on the company, and how severely in debt it was even before 2020. Everything from the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources [Video]

Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources

Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published
Airbnb Plans IPO, Seek About $3 Billion [Video]

Airbnb Plans IPO, Seek About $3 Billion

Joe Scarnici/Getty Airbnb aims to IPO in December and will seek to raise about $3 billion, Reuters reported Friday. The debut could value the company at more than $30 billion, sources told Reuters...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Airbnb files to go public, the latest hot name in an unlikely booming market for IPOs

 Airbnb's long-awaited IPO is set to happen next month. Here's what we know about the home rental company's financials amid a rocky year...
Upworthy