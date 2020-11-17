Airbnb Files IPO Of Up To $1.00 Bln

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Airbnb has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $1.00 billion in an initial public offering of shares of Class A common stock.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon. The "Risk Factors" section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic has been on the company, and how severely in debt it was even before 2020. Everything from the...