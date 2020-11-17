Airbnb Files IPO Of Up To $1.00 Bln

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources



Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Airbnb Plans IPO, Seek About $3 Billion



Joe Scarnici/Getty Airbnb aims to IPO in December and will seek to raise about $3 billion, Reuters reported Friday. The debut could value the company at more than $30 billion, sources told Reuters... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on October 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Airbnb files to go public, the latest hot name in an unlikely booming market for IPOs Airbnb's long-awaited IPO is set to happen next month. Here's what we know about the home rental company's financials amid a rocky year...

Upworthy 6 hours ago



