Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Imperial Brands reports £2.17 billion of pre-tax profit in fiscal 2020

Invezz Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Imperial Brands reports £2.17 billion of pre-tax profit in fiscal 2020Imperial Brands plc (LON: IMB) said on Tuesday that its pre-tax profit in fiscal 2020 came in higher than last year on the back of hawkish revenue – a trend that it forecasts will continue in fiscal 2021. Imperial Brands slipped roughly 1.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday but jumped close to 5% on market open. The British multinational tobacco company is now trading at £14.46 per share that represents a more than 20% decline year to date in the stock market. An insight into the price action will come in handy if you are interested in buying Imperial Brands
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TV Can Catapult D2C Brands: Comcast Advertising’s Rothwell [Video]

TV Can Catapult D2C Brands: Comcast Advertising’s Rothwell

TV commercials may often seem like they are full of ads for traditional mainstay brands. But TV is now a medium that can drive results even for upstarts, according to a new piece of research. The Halo..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:49Published
Local News Provides Superior Targeting for ‘Conquesting’: New York Interconnect’s Charlie Holmes [Video]

Local News Provides Superior Targeting for ‘Conquesting’: New York Interconnect’s Charlie Holmes

Local news programming this year has seen strong viewership growth as audiences seek the latest information about the pandemic. For advertisers seeking to convert viewers into new customers --..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 13:36Published
Dunkin' shares soar on $8.8 bln acquisition deal [Video]

Dunkin' shares soar on $8.8 bln acquisition deal

Inspire Brands will buy Dunkin' Brands Group for $8.76 billion, the two companies said late on Friday, bringing chains like Arby's and Dunkin' Donuts under the same umbrella in one of the largest..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published