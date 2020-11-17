Imperial Brands reports £2.17 billion of pre-tax profit in fiscal 2020 Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Imperial Brands plc (LON: IMB) said on Tuesday that its pre-tax profit in fiscal 2020 came in higher than last year on the back of hawkish revenue – a trend that it forecasts will continue in fiscal 2021. Imperial Brands slipped roughly 1.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday but jumped close to 5% on market open. The British multinational tobacco company is now trading at £14.46 per share that represents a more than 20% decline year to date in the stock market.

