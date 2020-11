Is the recent rally in Air Canada (TSX:AC), Suncor (TSX:SU) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stocks sustainable?

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now: 2 Stocks Trading at a Discount of Up to 70% Investors with a large risk appetite can look to invest in stocks such as Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Suncor (TSX:SU).

Motley Fool 1 week ago