EUR/USD rally gains steam after weak US retail sales data
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () The US dollar weakened against the euro as the risk-on sentiment in the market remained. It also reacted to disappointing retail sales numbers from the United States. The EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.1870, which is 2.30% higher than this month’s low of 1.1600. US retail sales disappoint The retail sector disappointed at the start of the fourth quarter as congress and White House remained at odds about providing another stimulus package. According to the Census Bureau, the overall sales rose by just 0.3% to $553 billion in October after rising to $551 billion in September. Economists polled by Reuters
The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and much better-than-expected retail sales data brought buyers back to..