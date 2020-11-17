Warren Buffett: Berkshire stock price trades near highs after acquiring stakes in four major drugmakers Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NASDAQ: BRK) trade about 1% lower today after printing record highs yesterday. The conglomerate bought stakes in four major drugmakers, in an effort to benefit from the healthcare industry which could capitalize on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Fundamental analysis: Healthcare bet According to the regulatory filing, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire invested $5.7 billion in stocks of drugmakers, or $1.8 billion in each of Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck & Co, and an additional $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Shares of pharmaceutical companies climbed in after-hours trading Monday. While Buffet usually carries out Shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NASDAQ: BRK) trade about 1% lower today after printing record highs yesterday. The conglomerate bought stakes in four major drugmakers, in an effort to benefit from the healthcare industry which could capitalize on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Fundamental analysis: Healthcare bet According to the regulatory filing, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire invested $5.7 billion in stocks of drugmakers, or $1.8 billion in each of Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck & Co, and an additional $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Shares of pharmaceutical companies climbed in after-hours trading Monday. While Buffet usually carries out 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Street - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Warren Buffett Bets Big on Defeating Covid-19 02:25 Shares of pharmaceutical companies working on viable Covid-19 vaccines and treatments get a buzz after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses big investments. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Buffett Won't Endorse Biden



Warren Buffett has a history of endorsing candidates for President. He's endorsed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Yet, Business Insider reports that Buffett has not endorsed Joe Biden. The.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Study Shows Buffett's Apple Bet Could Go Sideways



New research suggests that Warren Buffett's Apple investment might not payoff over the next decade. Dimensional Fund Advisors tracked the largest 10 US stocks at the start of each decade since.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on October 21, 2020

