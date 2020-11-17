Warren Buffett: Berkshire stock price trades near highs after acquiring stakes in four major drugmakers
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NASDAQ: BRK) trade about 1% lower today after printing record highs yesterday. The conglomerate bought stakes in four major drugmakers, in an effort to benefit from the healthcare industry which could capitalize on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Fundamental analysis: Healthcare bet According to the regulatory filing, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire invested $5.7 billion in stocks of drugmakers, or $1.8 billion in each of Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck & Co, and an additional $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Shares of pharmaceutical companies climbed in after-hours trading Monday. While Buffet usually carries out