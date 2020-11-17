Global  
 

Warren Buffett: Berkshire stock price trades near highs after acquiring stakes in four major drugmakers

Invezz Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Warren Buffett: Berkshire stock price trades near highs after acquiring stakes in four major drugmakersShares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NASDAQ: BRK) trade about 1% lower today after printing record highs yesterday. The conglomerate bought stakes in four major drugmakers, in an effort to benefit from the healthcare industry which could capitalize on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Fundamental analysis: Healthcare bet According to the regulatory filing, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire invested $5.7 billion in stocks of drugmakers, or $1.8 billion in each of Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck & Co, and an additional $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Shares of pharmaceutical companies climbed in after-hours trading Monday. While Buffet usually carries out
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Warren Buffett Bets Big on Defeating Covid-19

Warren Buffett Bets Big on Defeating Covid-19 02:25

 Shares of pharmaceutical companies working on viable Covid-19 vaccines and treatments get a buzz after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses big investments.

