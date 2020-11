You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colorado State Patrol, Denver Police Have Plan To Protect State Capitol In Possible Post-Election Unrest



The state Capitol is part of the plan as officials prepare for the possibility of unrest after the election in downtown Denver. During the protests this past summer, the state Capitol has been targeted.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:19 Published 2 weeks ago Medicare Experts Take the Scare Out of Medicare!



This can be a very scary time of year for a lot of people and we are not talking about Halloween! We are in the middle of Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period which started on October 15th and will.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 07:09 Published 3 weeks ago The new Renault Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Trailer



A pioneer of the small SUV market, the Renault Captur has sold 1.2 million units since its launch in 2013, rapidly becoming the best selling model in its class across Europe. In a sector that has.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago