Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lowe’s sales jump 28.3% to £16.79 billion in the fiscal third quarter

Invezz Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Lowe’s sales jump 28.3% to £16.79 billion in the fiscal third quarterLowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. The company said that sales were better than expected in the recent quarter while adjusted profit matched analysts’ estimates. Lowe’s shares were reported about 4.8% down in premarket trading on Wednesday. On a year to date basis, the American retail company is now more than 30% up in the stock market. Since March, when the impact of COVID-19 crisis was at its peak, Lowe’s shares, that you can learn to buy online here, have recovered close to 150%. Lowe’s Q3 financial results versus analysts’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market [Video]

How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market

The price of US housing in the third quarter of 2020 saw the biggest year-over-year jump since 2013. Markets Insider reports the median price for a single-family home rose 12%, mainly fueled by..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Beyond Meat Drops 22% [Video]

Beyond Meat Drops 22%

On Tuesday, shares of Beyond Meat plunged 22%. The drop came after the company reported a large revenue miss and slow sales growth in the third quarter. Beyond Meat reported net revenues of $94.4..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Healthcare Media Embrace Programmatic Sales: Haymarket’s Louis Naimoli [Video]

Healthcare Media Embrace Programmatic Sales: Haymarket’s Louis Naimoli

Healthcare advertising has tended to be conservative, especially for products like pharmaceuticals that are heavily regulated and are require provide extensive disclosures. However, those marketers are..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Adidas tops analysts’ estimates for profit and sales in the fiscal third quarter

Adidas tops analysts’ estimates for profit and sales in the fiscal third quarter Adidas (ETR: ADS) published it is financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Tuesday that topped analysts’ estimates for profit and sales. On a year to...
Invezz

Walmart’s e-commerce sales climb by 79% in the fiscal third quarter

Walmart’s e-commerce sales climb by 79% in the fiscal third quarter Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) published its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter on Tuesday that blew past Wall Street estimates on the back of a 79% growth...
Invezz

JD.com says its revenue jumped 29.2% in the fiscal third quarter

JD.com says its revenue jumped 29.2% in the fiscal third quarter JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) said on Monday that its profit and sales in the fiscal third quarter came in stronger than expected. Earlier this year, the Chinese...
Invezz