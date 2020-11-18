Lowe’s sales jump 28.3% to £16.79 billion in the fiscal third quarter
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. The company said that sales were better than expected in the recent quarter while adjusted profit matched analysts’ estimates. Lowe’s shares were reported about 4.8% down in premarket trading on Wednesday. On a year to date basis, the American retail company is now more than 30% up in the stock market. Since March, when the impact of COVID-19 crisis was at its peak, Lowe’s shares, that you can learn to buy online here, have recovered close to 150%. Lowe’s Q3 financial results versus analysts’
Healthcare advertising has tended to be conservative, especially for products like pharmaceuticals that are heavily regulated and are require provide extensive disclosures. However, those marketers are..