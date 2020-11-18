Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 Stocks You Can Still Buy in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

Motley Fool Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Dividend-paying stocks and stocks with limited downside are top stocks to buy, even in the expensive market that we have today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Jim Cramer on a Rangebound Market and Slumping Vaccine Stocks

Jim Cramer on a Rangebound Market and Slumping Vaccine Stocks 01:03

 In today's Cramer Market Minute, Jim Cramer describes how presidential chaos is keeping the markets rangebound and why he prefers cyclical stocks instead of biotech stocks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cramer: Top Stocks to Watch Amid Rising Jobless Claims [Video]

Cramer: Top Stocks to Watch Amid Rising Jobless Claims

In today's Cramer Market Minute, Cramer hits on the stocks he's keeping his eye on after rising jobless claims Thursday.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:00Published
Buy tech and small caps on pullbacks: trader [Video]

Buy tech and small caps on pullbacks: trader

Vespula Capital's Jeff Tomasulo tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the market's rotation from growth stocks to value stocks is a sustainable trend, but with stocks trading near all-time highs, he says wait..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:32Published
How to play the market rotation: strategist [Video]

How to play the market rotation: strategist

Amid the on-again off-again sector rotation hitting stocks, National Securities' Art Hogan tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should employ a barbell approach that bets on growth and cyclical..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:49Published

Related news from verified sources

3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

 There are still a lot of stocks on sale right now, but there is one industry that surpasses the rest in terms of price and stability.
Motley Fool