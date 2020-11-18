Indigenous Group Pours C$1B Into Keystone XL Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A Canadian indigenous group has struck a deal with TC Energy to invest some $763. 77 million (C$1 billion) in the controversial Keystone XL, which Joe Biden has said he would stop when he enters office as president. The group, Natural Law Energy, comprises several First Nations and will receive a share of the pipeline's profits in exchange for the investment, according to its chief executive Travis Meguinis in a press release. Other details of the deal were not disclosed, including where the money will come from. "Natural Law Energy has used the… 👓 View full article

0

