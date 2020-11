You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stocks end mixed; Microsoft tops sales forecast



The Dow and S&P 500 fell on lackluster earnings, election worries and rising COVID-19 cases worldwide, but tech stocks fared better and had positive news after the close when Microsoft topped sales.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago Time to Bet on Value Stocks? What Jim Cramer Is Watching This Earnings Season



Jim Cramer breaks down why he's eyeing value stocks heading into next week. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:51 Published on October 16, 2020 Equity indices open flat, banking stocks gain



Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 105 points and Nifty up by 23 points. At 10:05 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 105 points or 0.26 per cent at 39,833 while the Nifty 50.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published on October 16, 2020