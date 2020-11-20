Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stock Alert: Williams-Sonoma Hits New 52-week High

RTTNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), a specialty retailer of various products for home, are gaining almost 12 percent or $11.67 in Friday's morning trade at $112.71, after touching a new 52-week high of $114.00. The company's third-quarter results exceeded analysts' expectations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: COVID Hospitalizations Hit 6-Month High In New Jersey

COVID Hospitalizations Hit 6-Month High In New Jersey 02:48

 COVID cases are surging in New Jersey with hospitalizations hitting a six-month high. Cars lined up Wednesday night in Essex County, where drive-thru testing is now offered six days a week in an effort to make testing more available; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster [Video]

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster

A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
US Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

US Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases

U.S. Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases. On Wednesday, the United States recorded at least 107,000 new cases of COVID-19. It is the new single-day high since the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
14 New Mass. Communities Deemed High-Risk For Coronavirus [Video]

14 New Mass. Communities Deemed High-Risk For Coronavirus

14 new Massachusetts communities were added to the state's high-risk COVID-19 map this week. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Stock Alert: ENGlobal Hits New 52-week High

 Shares of ENGlobal Corp. (ENG), a provider of engineered modular solutions primarily to the energy industry, are surging more than 83 percent or $1.72 in...
RTTNews

Stock Alert: Berry Global Rises To New 52-week High

 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) are gaining more than 5 percent or $2.89 in Thursday's morning trade at $56.37, after hitting a new 52-week high of...
RTTNews

Stock Alert: L Brands Hits New 52-week High After Q3 Profit Beats View

 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (LB) are rising more than 12 percent or $4.05 in Thursday's morning trade at $37.66 after touching a new 52-week high of $39.60. The...
RTTNews