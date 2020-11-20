Stock Alert: Williams-Sonoma Hits New 52-week High
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), a specialty retailer of various products for home, are gaining almost 12 percent or $11.67 in Friday's morning trade at $112.71, after touching a new 52-week high of $114.00. The company's third-quarter results exceeded analysts' expectations.
