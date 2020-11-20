Disney World Bringing Back Park Hoppers Is Bigger Than You Think

El Campo Lost Lagoon was famous before it even started. The property in El Campo, Texas was once home to the world’s largest backyard swimming pool. A family built the pool for $2.5 million. It holds nearly 700,000 gallons of water, has a 21-feet-long boulder water slide, a 50-feet-long lazy river,...
This amazing video shows a pair of friends attempting to break the world record for riding the UK's fastest rollercoaster -- 100 times in one day.Rhys Simmons, 24, and Jamie Kamaz, 24, had one goal, to..