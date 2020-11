Blockchain Bites: XRP’s Rally, Chainalysis’ $1B Valuation, Bitcoin’s Volatility in Perspective Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The U.S. government uses USDC to bypass Venezuelan blockades. Chainalaysis eyes a $100 million raise. BTC is less volatile than 22% of S&P500 stocks, VanEck finds. 👓 View full article

