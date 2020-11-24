OPEC To Decide The Fate Of Oil Markets In 2021 Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

OPEC officials will meet this week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to iron out details ahead of the meeting on November 30 and December 1 that will determine the fate of OPEC’s oil producers for 2021. OPEC sources told Reuters on Monday. Wednesday and Thursday will see OPEC’s economic commission board gather together, and Friday will bring together non-OPEC technical experts. The topic of discussion? In part, the level of production cuts that will be in effect come January 1, 2021. As it stands right now, the current level… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

