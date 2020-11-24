AO World swings to £18.3 million of profit as COVID-19 fuels e-commerce
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () In a report on Tuesday, AO World plc (LON: AO) said that its revenue in the fiscal first half came in 53.2% higher on a year over year basis. The company also said that it concluded H1 in profit as the COVID-19 crisis restricted people to their homes and boosted demand for domestic appliances. Shares of the company tanked roughly 15% on market open on Tuesday. Including the price action, AO World is now exchanging hands at £3.89 per share. In comparison, it was trading at a sharply lower 50 pence per share in late March. On a year to
As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over..
Ahead of World Diabetes Day (November 14), a new report has called for action to close the gap in diabetes prevention and care. Worldwide, 463 million people have diabetes, with 80% from low-income and..