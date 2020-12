You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Rose by Over 60% in November Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock showcased a massive recovery in November 2020, as it rose by over 60%. Can the stock sustain these gains in the coming months? Let's...

Motley Fool 2 days ago



Better COVID Recovery Stock: Cineplex (TSX:CGX) or Air Canada (TSX:AC) Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) both have a multitude of upside, but which, if any, is the better buy for contrarian Canadians?

Motley Fool 6 days ago



Market Crash: You’d Better Take Profits on These 2 Stocks In a second market crash driven by vaccine delays, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock would take a massive hit.

Motley Fool 2 days ago