2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Before COVID-19 Vaccine Is Out
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 (
2 days ago) Buffett is buying again. If you think pharma is the way to earn money from the COVID-19 vaccine, see Buffett’s plan to monetize the vaccine.
U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen to be the next Treasury secretary. Conway G. Gittens...
Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation 01:56
Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca
On Monday, US stocks rose.
AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%.
This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug..
Warren Buffett Bets Big on Defeating Covid-19
Shares of pharmaceutical companies working on viable Covid-19 vaccines and treatments get a buzz after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses big investments.
