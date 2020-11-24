Russia Threatens U.S. Destroyer In Contested Waters Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Russia's Defense Ministry says a U.S. Navy destroyer has left Russian waters in the Far East after being warned it might be rammed. The ministry said in a statement that the USS John S. McCain, which the United States said was "challenging Russia's excessive maritime claims," ventured 2 kilometers into Russian territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf, near the eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok, before turning back after receiving a warning from the Admiral Vinogradov vessel. "The Pacific Fleet's Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine destroyer… 👓 View full article

