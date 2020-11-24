Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia Threatens U.S. Destroyer In Contested Waters

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Russia's Defense Ministry says a U.S. Navy destroyer has left Russian waters in the Far East after being warned it might be rammed. The ministry said in a statement that the USS John S. McCain, which the United States said was "challenging Russia's excessive maritime claims," ventured 2 kilometers into Russian territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf, near the eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok, before turning back after receiving a warning from the Admiral Vinogradov vessel. "The Pacific Fleet's Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine destroyer…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

USA challenges Russia's maritime claims

 Spokespeople for US Navy said that Russian maritime borders contradicted to international law. Therefore, the United States does not recognize them, and the...
PRAVDA

Russia Threatened to Ram US Warship That Allegedly Breached Border

 Russia claims it had to use an anti-submarine destroyer from its Pacific Fleet to chase an American warship out of its waters, Newsweek reports. The Russian...
Newsmax