Stock Alert: AnPac Bio-Medical Gains On Test Volume, Optimistic Revenue Outlook
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Shares of biotechnology company AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) are surging more than 90% Wednesday morning after the company reported strong demand for its cancer screening tests and set a record in paid test volume in the third quarter.
Shares of biotechnology company AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) are surging more than 90% Wednesday morning after the company reported strong demand for its cancer screening tests and set a record in paid test volume in the third quarter.
|
|
You Might Like