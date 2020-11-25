Nasdaq Reaches New Record High But Dow, S&P 500 Give Back Ground
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Following the strong upward move seen in the previous session, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq climbed to a new record closing high, while the Dow and the S&P 500 gave back some ground.
On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On..