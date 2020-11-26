Tesla Stock Price Prediction for December

Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its market capitalization exceed $500 billion for the first time on Tuesday after the stock hit $527.48 per share. Fundamental analysis: Musk becomes the second richest person in the world Tesla stock price surged higher this week to exceed the $500 billion mark. Earlier this year, the company became the first $100 billion publicly listed American carmaker. Stock received multiple boosts this year. During their latest earnings presentation, Elon Musk’s company said it shipped a record 139,300 vehicles during the quarter. Moreover, shares raced higher on the announcement that Tesla is set to become a part
Tesla may be the new kid on the block in the auto industry, but it's quickly become a big kid on Wall Street. The electric-car maker's shares continued to climb more than 4% on Tuesday. This increases the company's total market value above $500 billion for the first time. The milestone comes on the...
On Tuesday, Tesla stock gained 5%.
According to Business Insider the S&P 500 Index Committee decided to add Tesla stock to the index all at once on December 21.
Tesla's large market valuation is more..