IOTA (MIOTA) to research blockchain for IoT with an Austrian university Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The IOTA Foundation recently announced a major new partnership, which will see the non-profit organization join forces with Austrian Vienna University of Technology. The University has a new research lab, known as Christian Doppler Laboratory (CDL), named Blockchain Technologies for the Internet of Things. The goal of the new partnership The new laboratory is the first of its kind, and it was officially opened yesterday, November 26th, during a digital ceremony. It was opened by Margarethe Schrambock, Austrian Federal Minister for Digital & Economic Affairs. From what is known, the lab will focus on research and development in various partnerships

