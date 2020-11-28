Why AstraZeneca May Dominate the Coronavirus Vaccine Market

Nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns



Britain asked its regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 20 hours ago

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines



The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago