Why AstraZeneca May Dominate the Coronavirus Vaccine Market

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others...
Britain asked its regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence..
Even as Oxford and Astra Zeneca said that their Covid-19 vaccine had a 90% efficacy, their claims it turned out were based on an accident. Oxford Astrazeneca said that when volunteers were administered..